Obesity can increase the complications from influenza which includes hospitalisation and death, it might also play a role in how flu spreads, according to a new study. The new study has been published in The The Journal of Infectious Diseases. And as per as the study, obese adults with flu symptoms and laboratory-confirmed influenza shed influenza A virus for 42 per cent longer than adults with flu who were not obese.

According to sources, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, part of the National Institutes of Health, provided primary study funding through its Centers of Excellence for Influenza Research and Surveillance program. University of Michigan researchers coordinated the study in collaboration with colleagues at the Nicaraguan Ministry of Health, the Sustainable Sciences Institute in Nicaragua, and the University of California-Berkeley.

Aubree Gordon, from the University of Michigan in the US said, “This is the first real evidence that obesity might impact more than just disease severity”.

The new findings if supported by future studies suggest that obesity may play an increasingly important role in flu transmission. According to the IANS reports, the rates of rising around the world.

Obesity can alter the body’s immune response and lead to chronic inflammation, which increases with age in addition to making breathing more difficult, thereby affecting influenza risk, severity, and transmission potential, the study authors noted.

However, the differences seen in the duration of viral shedding were only limited to influenza A viruses, one of two types of flu viruses that can cause epidemics in humans. Researchers found no association with obesity and the duration of shedding of influenza B virus, which typically causes less serious illness in adults and does not cause pandemics. In the study, obesity also did not appear to impact the duration of viral shedding among children.

Image Source: Shutterstock