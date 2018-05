Is your child obese? If so, drinking at least two servings of any type of cows’ milk each day are more likely to have lower fasting insulin, indicating better blood sugar control — risk factors for metabolic syndrome, according to a study.

Metabolic syndrome is defined as the presence of at least three of five conditions that increase the risk of diabetes, heart disease, and stroke–high blood pressure, high levels of blood sugar or triglycerides, excess belly fat, and low “good” cholesterol levels.

The results showed that children who drank less than one cup of milk each day had significantly higher levels of fasting insulin than those who drank less than or at least two cups a day.

“Our findings indicate that obese children who consume at least the daily recommended amount of milk may have more favourable sugar handling and this could help guard against metabolic syndrome,” said Michael Yafi from the University of Texas Health Science Centre, US.

For the study, the team analysed 353 obese kids and adolescents aged three to 18 years and recorded information on daily milk intake, milk types, sugary drinks intake, fasting blood glucose, and insulin sensitivity.

The results presented at 2018 European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Austria, showed that kids who drank at least two cups of milk a day no association between milk intake and blood glucose or lipid levels.

Another study, presented at the 2018 ECO, stated that dairy products had no link in the development of childhood obesity, as thought earlier.

According to the researchers, no evidence was found to suggest that body fatness varied by type of milk or dairy products, or with age of the children as opposed to the known belief.

Source: IANS

Image Source: Shutterstock