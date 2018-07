We blindly follow any trend that is a social media hit a nd food is also no exception. The impact of this social media frenzy is reflecting on our eating habits and health stats as well. A research published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition has noted that increasing numbers of young women are deficient in vital nutrients, mainly due to the diet trends that are hyped by the social media. The figures revealed by this study are somewhat like this: An average woman fell short of 7 out of 8 key minerals, whereas an average man fell short of 5 out of 8. This finding is based on the data from 3,238 adults who took part in the study. Among these, women who are in their 20s and 30s were the worst hit by this media frenzy, as they were further deficient in crucial nutrients like iron, calcium and iodine.

The researchers blame the phenomenon of exclusion in diets where a full group of food is avoided. The findings of the study say that women are getting only 68 % of iron, 69 % of potassium, 66 % of selenium, 80 % of copper, 97 % of calcium and 89 % of iodine from the recommended intake. Men were found to be deficient in potassium, selenium, copper and magnesium. However, they were not as deficient as women. Another shocking revelation in the study was that men lacked zinc, which was crucial for male reproduction function.

Various studies also indicate that people who increasingly follow social media are puzzled by various diet trends and often get confused about what to eat or avoid. Most people ape the diets seen on social media without proper consultation by experts. For example, people who follow vegetarianism or vegan diets tend to go gluten-free, sugar-free or diary-free, without knowing if it suitable for their body. Vitamins and nutrients are very important for our proper functioning. Lack of nutrition could lead to weak bones, weak immune system, muscle problems among others. Experts are worried that these fad crazes will confuse people as to what to eat and avoid.

How to use Social Media Judiciously

Here are 4 simple ways to use social media carefully:

Understand the difference between the real and virtual world: This one is an important one. When you keep scrolling the feeds on Instagram or check messages on Whatsapp, remember that those are images of people who, at that moment were precisely clicked for good. Your life cannot be compared to theirs. Not everything that they show on social media is real. Moreover, every kind of food cannot suit everyone. Take social media breaks: Your presence in social media isn’t a mandatory one. You should distance yourself from the social media every now and then. Don’t believe anything and everything you see on social media and follow it.

