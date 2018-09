Breakfast is of vital importance to your overall health. It doesn’t matter how much time you have, where you work, what your age or profession is — a good, healthy breakfast is a must. You need to ensure you are not making these breakfast mistakes.

1) Skipping breakfast: There is a direct correlation between skipping breakfast and the risk of heart attacks and strokes. According to a research by Mount Sinai Heart, adults who missed the first meal of the day were more than twice as likely to have blocked arteries (atherosclerosis) which restricts the flow of blood and oxygen to vital organs. The study states that atherosclerosis was observed among participants who skipped breakfast and was also higher in participants who consumed low-energy breakfasts. Also, cardiometabolic risk markers were more prevalent in those who skipped breakfast and low-energy breakfast consumers. Participants who skipped breakfast had the greatest waist circumference, body mass index, blood pressure, blood lipids and fasting glucose levels said the study that was published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

2) Drinking coffee or tea first thing in the morning: Having tea or coffee on an empty stomach can lead to a number of health problems including an increase in acid levels and toxin levels, disruption of the metabolic activity, improper iron absorption and damage to oral health.

3) Your breakfast is just carbs without enough proteins: Love having upma, poha, sabudana khichdi and idli for breakfast? Make sure you have a good balance of nutrients. For instance, always add peanuts in poha and sabudana khichdi. You could also add grated coconut and a dash of lime juice. In upma, don’t forget to add plenty of vegetables like carrots, peas and coriander. When making idli batter, try incorporating 2-3 lentils and not just rice. Also, have the idli with sambar and coconut chutney. All these food combinations will ensure you get a good dose of protein as well. Similarly, don’t eat just eggs for breakfast. Make sure to eat a whole grain toast with it.