Nutrient deficiency is menace that’s been plaguing India for years, with stats and studies showing that 7 out of 10 Indians are vitamin deficient already. But if a new study is to be believed, then millions of Indians will have server health problems, and will become nutrient deficient by 2050, as rising levels of carbon dioxide are making crops such as rice and wheat less nutritious.

Researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health found that by the year 2050, rising CO2 levels due to human activities could make 175 million people worldwide zinc deficient and 122 million people protein-deficient.

The study, published in the journal Nature Climate Change, went on to find that over one billion women and children could be at the risk of anaemia and other diseases, due to less iron intake.

India and malnutrition

The researchers found that India would bear the greatest burden of this man-made calamity as an estimated 50 million people will become zinc deficient. And as many as 38 million Indians might lack enough protein. More than 500 million women and children in India will become vulnerable to iron-deficient diseases, said the study.

Sam Myers, principal research scientist at Harvard Chan School, reportedly said, “Our research makes it clear that decisions we are making every day—how we heat our homes, what we eat, how we move around, what we choose to purchase—are making our food less nutritious and imperiling the health of other populations and future generations.”

The research team added that currently, over two billion people worldwide are deficient in one or more nutrients. And humans tend to get a majority of key nutrients from plants-based source – 63 per cent of dietary protein, 81 per cent of iron and 68 per cent of zinc. But it has been shown that due to the higher atmospheric levels of CO2 the crops in future will be less nutritious.