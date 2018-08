The Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital’s IVF Centre, becomes first in the country to get accreditation from QAI (Quality and Accreditation Institute). The accreditation was given by Dr. B.K.Rana Founding CEO, QAI.

On January 15th, 2016, the IVF Centre, Nowrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital opened its doors for the public. Inaugurated by Maharashtra Health Minister Deepak Sawant, the center aims at providing the IVF facilities to every strata of the society. It is first of its kind among the public trust hospitals in Maharashtra. The centre cites 15000 patients in OPD and 10000 IPD patients annually. With 15-20 new cases everyday and a success rate of 60%, this is a boon for those couples who are unable to bear children. The first baby conceived at the Nowrosjee Wadia IVF center was delivered on 18th April, 2017. Just recently started, the center will also provide cancer patients an opportunity to experience parenthood.

Dr. Minnie Bodhanwala, CEO, Wadia Hospital in a press release said being honoured with QAI accreditation is matter of pride for the hospital as well and for our country. The treatment costs of various assisted reproduction techniques is very high and many times out of reach of a common man and the Wadia IVF center will cut it by 25% – 50%, considering affordability. Around 27million couples in India suffer from infertility and to see a smile on their face watching their baby is a sense of achievement for them.

The unique features of the IVF centre?

The center also boasts of a Post Graduate training facility with fellowship programs for future IVF specialists. Studies show that 20% of the married couples in India are childless due to infertility and while making the ART treatments affordable and accessible till the bottom of the societal pyramid, the quality aspect has not been compromised. Facilities for cryopreservation of ova and sperm are available for those who want to conceive later in life.

What is QAI?

Quality and Accreditation Institute was set up to create an ecosystem of education, training, quality improvement and accreditation. It is a platform for health care providers associated with quality. QAI aims to operate globally and also QAI is a member of The International Society for Quality in Health Care ISQua.