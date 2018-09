It all began in last August when Facebook shut down a large number of hashtags that could directly link its users with the opioid dealers and introduced a new feature that made it easier for people addicted to this drug or those trying to buy opioids get help. Now, the company is introducing a similar feature on Instagram to crack down on opioid drug dealers.

This new feature aims to enable all Instagrammers using hashtags to come in touch with illegal drugs and addiction support communities and get connected with the help centres, states a recent media report. With this feature, any user who search for specific hashtags like ‘#opioid’ will see a message popping up on Instagram that reads: “”If you or someone you know is struggling with opioid or substance misuse, find ways to get free and confidential treatment referrals, as well as information about substance abuse, prevention, and recovery.”

Users will have three options to respond to this message namely “Get Support”, “See Posts Anyway” or “Cancel”. Those who click on the “Get Support” option will be able to opt to seek support that has been developed by this photo sharing platform in association with the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, Partnership for Drug Free Kids and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, according to a media report. Another media report confirmed that after rolling out the feature in the US, the company is planning to roll it out to other parts of the world as well.

Explaining the need to come up with technology-based ways of cutting down opioid abuse, US Food and Drug Administration commissioner, Scott Gottileb reportedly said: “The easy availability of opioids online is a major public health concern. Cutting off this flow of illicit internet traffic in opioids is critical.”