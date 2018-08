An ailing health condition has no authority to snatch away our right to fall in love and marry and IIM-Ahmedabad has come up with an online platform to provide the privilege of choosing life partners and soul mates to HIV infected patients. Launched by Sri Rama Krishna (SRK) Group and Gujarat State Network of People Living with HIV/AIDS (GSNP+) at IIM-Ahmedabad, the objective of this website is to connect people with HIV/AIDS across the globe, as per a recent report by the Times of India.

According to the report, IIM-A director, Errol D’Souza has highlighted that field surveys conducted showed that the number of people who are HIV positive are much more than what the official records show. Daksha Patel, founder of GSNP+ reportedly said: “About 16 lakh people live with HIV in India. In Gujarat, 68,000 persons regularly visit ART (antiretroviral therapy) centres.”

“The actual number — including those taking treatment at private centres —might be higher. With the rise in longevity thanks to modern treatment, there has been an increase in demand for matrimony services. However, this matrimony service works way differently from the standard ones,” she told TOI.

GSNP has made great effort in organising 6 major meetings for prospective brides and grooms who are HIV positive and has been successful in organising 245 weddings in the last 10 years. It has around 1900 registered members for matrimony.

