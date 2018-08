Technology is creating wonders in medicine every day and now there’s a great news for those suffering from atrial fibrillation, the most commonly found heart rhythm disorder. Now there is a smartphone app that can help you accurately screen for atrial fibrillation; a recent study has shown. According to experts, early diagnosis of this heart condition leading to late initiation of treatment has always been a challenge. The new app will come to the rescue of several patients and help in early detection of atrial fibrillation, they say.

Studies have revealed that 20% to 30% of all strokes are caused by atrial fibrillation. Not just that, this heart condition increases risk the premature death as well, say doctors. Oral anticoagulation therapy is the best treating option for this heart rhythm disorder, which, when started early on patients, results in dramatic improvement related to heart health. The doctors also recommend opportunistic screening for those over 65-years of age. However, such screenings have time, logistical and resource demands, highlights a recent media report.

“Most people have a smartphone with a camera which is all they need to detect atrial fibrillation,” reportedly said Pieter Vandervoort from the University of Hasselt in Belgium.

Vandervoot reportedly added: “This is a low-cost way to screen thousands of people for a condition which is becoming more prevalent and can have serious consequences unless treated.” The study measured the capability and efficiency of a smartphone app for detecting atrial fibrillation. This app has been medically certified by the European Union for diagnosing this condition.

The app has been made available for free through an access token that was published by a local newspaper. Within 2 days, the app has seen 12,328 adult users enrolling in the study. As instructed, the users used their own smartphone for measuring heart rhythm twice a day for a week. Those who had symptoms like heart palpitations, shortness of breath or fatigue were suggested to put in the details into the app.

How do you use it?

This app is simple to use. All you need to do is hold your left index finger in front of your smartphone camera for a minute. This is the time when photoplethysmography measures your heart rhythm. The app automatically classifies your heart rhythm measurements as regular rhythm, possible atrial fibrillation, other irregular rhythm or insufficient quality. The measurements indicating atrial fibrillation or other irregular rhythms were examined by medical technicians with an expertise in analysing photoplethysmography signals, under the supervision of cardiologists.

“The verification of diagnoses by medical technicians showed that interpretations by the app were very accurate, suggesting that this step could be significantly downsized and possibly omitted from a screening programme,” reportedly said Vandervoort.

“According to our study approximately 225 people would need to be screened to detect one new atrial fibrillation diagnosis. This is an acceptable return, given the low cost,” he reportedly added.

Image Source: Shutterstock