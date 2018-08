Remember using litmus paper to detect if a solution is acidic or alkaline based on the change in colour of the paper during school days? Now detecting fake or low-quality drugs, especially antibiotics can also be this easy. Scientists from the Colorado State University have come up with a paper-based test that shows a distinctive red colour on detecting fake or substandard drugs within minutes, according to a recent media report. In line with the estimates of World Health Organisation (WHO), about 10% of all drugs across the world could be fake, out of which 50% are antibiotics.

Experts say a falsified or diluted antibiotic can not only have adverse impact on unaware patients but also lead to antimicrobial resistance. In order to check both, these researchers have developed a simple and cost-effective way of testing these drugs. This paper-based test can quickly identify if an antibiotic sample is an appropriate strength or diluted with fillers like baking soda, highlights the media report by the Financial Express.

“The goal of this project has been to make a cheap detection device that is easy to use; our device costs literally a quarter to make,” reportedly said Kat Boehle, a recent graduate and PhD student from the Colorado State University.

Image Source: Shutterstock