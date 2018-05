Most people think that depletion of platelets due to dengue fever is a major cause of concern and could be a life-threatening condition. The general belief is that since platelets work in blood coagulation the lack of it or a dip in the numbers could lead to internal bleeding and if the problem persists it could lead to subsequent death. In general, the normal blood platelet counts in humans range between 1.5 to 4 lakh. When affected by dengue fever, platelet count falls. ‘This is the most significant manifestation of dengue and people often panic seeing the low platelet count in their blood reports. But the count improves as the fever subsides. After around the eighth or ninth day, the count improves naturally with some remedial measures like proper diet, nutrition and medication,’ says Dr Sushila Kataria, Director, Department of Internal Medicine and Geriatrics, Medanta – The Medicity. Here are few complications of dengue that you need to know.

A dengue fever manifests seven days after acquiring the infection and it leads to a drop in the platelet count. ‘But low platelet count is not the matter of concern when an actual complication of severe dengue is capillary leak syndrome,’ she says. It is a condition in which fluids and proteins leak out of tiny blood vessels, into surrounding tissues making them swollen. This can result in dangerously low blood pressure (hypotension), hypoalbuminemia, and a decrease in plasma volume (hemoconcentration). Read to know what is the best solution for low blood pressure – salt, sugar or electrolyte solution.

‘This is why the signs that really need attention are low BP and dehydration. These are the signs of capillary leak syndrome which can be life-threatening. Correcting the platelet count with proper diet is just a part of it,’ cautions Dr Kataria. The other symptoms that can imply severe dengue are:

Severe abdominal pain

Persistent vomiting

Bleeding gums

Vomiting blood

Rapid breathing

Fatigue/restlessness

No passage of urine in four hours

Why is a capillary leak syndrome dangerous in dengue?

If the fever is not controlled and the virus is not brought to check it keeps infecting the patient and leads to capillary leak syndrome. Research also suggests that the endovascular system or the circulatory system is the target organ in case of severe dengue. In capillary leak syndrome as the fluid leaks out from the bloodstream, blood volume and blood pressure drop. This can affect the tissues in the main organs like kidneys, brain and liver and starve them of oxygen and nutrients which they need for normal functioning. ‘This is why CLS is more dangerous than low platelet count. In fact, proper hydration and a check on BP is a must while keeping tab of a patient who is on the road to recovery,’ says Dr Kataria.

