Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is common all around the world. It is an umbrella term for a series of liver conditions which tends to affect people who drink no alcohol or little alcohol. Too much fat stored in the liver cells can be the main characteristic of it. There are no signs and symptoms. But, if you suffer from it, you will have an enlarged liver, you might feel fatigued and excruciating pain in your abdomen. You may suffer from Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease is you are overweight if you have high blood pressure and high levels of fat.

High cholesterol, metabolic syndrome, sleep apnoea, type 2 diabetes and hypothyroidism are some of the conditions which can increase your risk of Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease. So, along with the doctor’s medications, these lifestyle alterations can help you to deal with NAFLD.