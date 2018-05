Zumba is known to be one of the most fun-to-do weight loss and figure enhancing dance forms ever! For a lot of us, Zumba is just another dance form. But in the past few months, a lot of forms within Zumba like Aqua Zumba, Zumba toning are becoming popular. A new form is sweeping the internet- explains a Zumba professional, Dhwani Vira– proved otherwise.

Dhwani says, there is a form of Zumba which is a non-dance workout. ‘It’s the kind where every exercise is perfectly synced to the music. The Intensity of the class increases gradually pushing the body to its ultimate limit. And it is amazing to see what the body can actually achieve over a period of time.’ Read: The weight loss stories of these women and how they transformed their bodies with Zumba will amaze you!

This high-intensity non dance workout is taking the world by the storm. ‘Strong by Zumba is a new program by the Brand Zumba. It is a non-dance workout, which is basically High-Intensity Interval Training. In a Strong by Zumba class you are working out to the beat,’ added Dhwani.

Any class that trains you in this has a set flow. It starts with a warm-up of course and then you progress over 4 quadrants and ends with a dynamic cool down. It is always an hour-long class. The reason this is actually working so well, according to experts is that the moves are training the body to gradually increase the level of fitness and endurance, However, you are doing a set of exercises effortlessly too!

Exercises in this form include squats, lunges, burpees, climbers, planks, jumping jacks, animal flow and a lot of variations.

‘The result is phenomenal in terms of strength, flexibility, stamina, agility, endurance, body toning and calorie burn. It works beautifully on the entire body both for men as well as women,’ says Dhwani.