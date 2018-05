Doctors at Fortis Hospital, Noida recently removed a large tumour from the heart of a 56 year old patient, Mr. Ramnath Gupta, resident of Bulandshahr. The tumour weighed half a kilogram and was 14×14 cm in size. The tumour had caused the patient severe medical distress because of which he was rushed in for emergency surgery. His heart valves, which were already damaged due to rheumatic heart disease, had to be replaced during the surgery making the whole procedure all the more risky and complicated. Dr. Vaibhav Mishra, Senior Consultant and Head, Cardio Thoracic & Vascular Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Noida and his team performed the risky surgery, which proved to be lifesaving for the patient.

On presentation, the patient complained of breathlessness. He was gasping and wheezing, unable to take in more than a few short puffs of air. After a full medical investigation was conducted, it was discovered that he had a tumour in his heart which was about to implode and affect his brain. In addition to this, it was revealed that his valves were badly damaged because of this disease. Out of the two heart valves, one valve had undergone repair 15 years back, but had become diseased again. The patient struggled for his life each passing day. The tumour was cutting off the blood supply to his kidneys and other organs. The blood supply to his kidneys was so low that he had reached a state of kidney failure.

Dr. Vaibhav Mishra, Senior Consultant and Head, Cardio Thoracic & Vascular Surgery, Fortis Hospital, Noida said, “We replaced two of his heart valves with mechanical valves and resected the large tumour from inside the heart. The patient made a full recovery, and his kidney function returned to normal. In addition to this, the other affected organs were also saved. Myxomas are the most common cardiac tumours. However, in this case it occurred in the presence of two diseased heart valves. This is what made this surgery grueling and demanding in nature. It was a rare situation with a huge cardiac tumour and damage of two main valves which has not been reported in medical literature/medical history until now.”

Dr. Pinak Moudgil, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospital, Noida said, “While we have piloted several complex surgeries in the past, this case could have been a lost cause when the patient reached us. I had full faith in the team and knew that they could approach the problem and find the solution. Myxomas are often difficult to diagnose but we were lucky here as the patient’s life got saved due to timely intervention and the correct procedure of treatment”

According to Columbia University Medical Centre, many patients with a myxoma do not have any symptoms. For those patients that do have symptoms they may have difficulty breathing when lying flat, chest pain or tightness, coughing, dizziness, fainting, fevers, or flu-like illness. Myxomas are very rare and are a type of primary noncancerous heart tumours. It affects only one in 1 lakh people. Primary tumours are those that originate in the heart. Such tumours occur in the age group of 20-50. On the other hand, tumours that originates in another organ and move to the heart are known as secondary tumours.”

