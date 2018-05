India’s public healthcare graph was never a promising one, given that we already have a huge burden of diseases – dengue, malaria, tuberculosis, HIV – wreaking the public health sector, the Nipah virus scare was the last thing we wanted. But when it comes to public wellbeing and health we cannot sit back and rest, an outbreak can catch us unaware at any point in time and that is exactly what happened with Nipah virus outbreak. In India, the outbreak was reported in Kerela last week and till now has already claimed 11 lives. Nipah Virus is an airborne infection and can affect those who come in direct contact with contaminated bodies. As per WHO report, it estimates death rate are as high as 75%.

How it spreads?

Nipah virus infection is a newly emerging zoonosis that causes severe disease in both animals and humans, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Fruit bats of the Pteropodidae Family, Pteropus genus are the natural hosts of the virus, as per WHO. The virus is airborne and can spread to a healthy person when he/she comes in contact with a NIV-infected person or in contact with infected bats and pigs. Consumption of fruits that are infected by fruit bats is thought to be one way in which humans are getting infected as fruit bats are considered to be the host of this disease.

This is one reason why people are scared to consume fruits thinking it might harm them or infected them with Nipah virus. To add to the confusion the WhatsApp messages have started to make the rounds claiming that eating mangoes, bananas, chikoos, rambutans and dates can make one infected with Nipah virus. The rationale behind such claim is that since the skin of these fruits is soft and thin it makes it easier for the bats to nibble on them and infect the fruits.

So, should you eat the fruits or not?

To clear the air, we spoke to Ankita Ghag, Clinical nutritionist, Vacchan Aarogya and InBody, Mumbai. Here is what she has to say:

It is always better to follow some basic precautions before picking any kind of fruit. First, check the fruit if it has any signs of being bitten or scratched by any animal. So it is better you go for handpicked fruits rather than the packaged ones where you cannot check for the bites or scratches.

In case you are not sure about the fruits you pick, immerse them in clean water for 20 minutes before consuming them. If there are any remnant bacteria or virus on the surface it will be washed off.

For thick-skinned fruits like muskmelon and watermelon, you can avoid the immersion bit and you will be consuming the part that is inside after discarding the skin. However, it makes sense to once check the surface if there is any bite or scratch marks.

Even for fruits like banana, mangoes and chickoo check the fruit surface first.

Bananas too have thick skin so the chances for bats to infect them is rare. Beware with mangoes while buying. Dates that you get packaged have been packed way before this outbreak so it is better to give it a thought before abandoning them.

Why should we fear Nipah virus?

Dr Vikrant Shah, internal medicine expert Zen Multispecialty Hospital says, ‘Nipah Virus is a newly emerging zoonosis that causes a severe disease in both animals and humans. It causes encephalitis, an inflammation of the brain. Sudden onset of fever, headache, muscle pain, nausea, vomiting, Neck rigidity and photophobia are signs of Nipah Virus. Within just one or 2 days the virus can cause coma and death. It is transmitted from person to person or through infected bats or pigs and there is no effective antiviral therapy for this infection.

‘The diagnosis is currently done at National Institute of Virology, Pune. Supportive care is the mainstay of treatment and infected patients may require intensive care monitoring. There is no approved specific therapy for this infection. So prevention is the only cure!’ adds Dr Vikrant Shah.

Dr Prakash Jiandani, Chief Intensivist, Wockhardt Hospital, Mumbai Central said, ‘Nipah virus can cause fever, tiredness and also affect the brain. The virus has high mortality rate and there is no antiviral medicine for this disease. This virus is comparatively new and rare. The incubation period of Nipah virus is about 5 to 14 days. It is after this period of time that the symptoms become more visible. In some cases, symptoms include stomach pain, choking, vomiting and blurred vision.’

‘To avoid being infected, avoid drinking toddy brewed in open containers near palm trees. You must maintain a distance from the patient and sanitize and wash your hands properly. Clean your clothes, utensils and bathroom items like mugs and buckets separately. Ensure that they are all maintained hygienically.’ Dr Jianandani concluded.

What precautions should be taken?

Avoid contact with pigs and pig handlers.

Maintain personal hygiene and intensive hand washing practices

Avoid consuming raw fruits if possible; consume only well cooked, clean, homemade food till the outbreak settles down.

Beware of the symptoms and report to the doctor immediately for early diagnosis and treatment.

Wash your fruits well before consuming and check for bite marks before buying them.

