India is shocked with Nipah Virus which doesn’t have a definitive vaccine. While the causes of the disease are fairly clear, the biggest concern now is to tackle the outbreak. The resentment and stigma attached to the deadly virus is too high. Nipah virus infection is an emerging zoonosis that causes severe illness in- animals and humans, states World Health Organisation (WHO). Fruit bats of the Pteropodidae Family, Pteropus genus are the natural hosts of the virus, as per WHO.

Here are tips by Dr Vasant Nagwekar, Infectious Disease specialist, Global Hospitals, Mumbai to prevent the disease:

People complaining of flu-like symptoms in infected areas should be screened.

Avoid close and unprotected physical contact with infected people. People who are taking care of the patient must use proper personal protection tools. The patient must keep themselves hydrated (boiled water).

Toddy/Heera workers must maintain personal hygiene. Avoid drinking toddy/heera collected from areas populated with bats.

Bats and pigs are the main carrier of this disease. Must wear gloves and other protective clothing while handling sick animals or their tissues. This can prevent you from making any direct contact with the animals.

For those who are into rearing animals must make sure that they keep the bats away from the rest. Also it is advised for people to treat their wounds and infection properly while rearing animals.

Avoid eating raw fruits and vegetables.

Consume only washed and cleaned fruits and vegetables so as to ensure that it does not have any trace of bat dropping or feces on it. Also, consume fully cooked, clean, home-made food.

Do not touch fruits and vegetables fallen on the ground. It could be contaminated by bats or have bat feces on them. Wells should be properly covered with mesh to prevent bats from entering it.

Image Source: Shutterstock