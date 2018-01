In a country that habitats 1.3 billion citizens, 88% women still don’t use sanitary napkins owing to lack of awareness, access and affordability. Most of these women have to rely on old rags, plastic, sand, and ash to address their sanitation needs during their menstrual cycle. Menstruation, the most natural bio-physiological phenomenon in a woman’s life cycle, is still considered dirty and impure throughout India. This is reflected in the way the entire concept of Menstrual Hygiene gets handled. The shame, the secrecy, lack of access to clean pads or toilet facilities further adds to the challenges and serious health implications.

In a unique initiative to raise funds for The Better India & Akaar foundation to build a sanitary pad factory in Ajmer, Neha Tulsian of NH1 design has joined hands with fashion designer Pallavi Mohan. The proposed factory will employ local women to manufacture and distribute bio-degradable, low-cost sanitary napkins to the rural areas of Rajasthan and adjoining states.

NH1 Design, a branding and design consultancy based in Gurgaon has created a very quirky and myth busting packaging for this sanitary pad campaign –Donthideitperiod.com while Pallavi has designed an exclusive T-shirt that carries the same message using hand sequins. Each pad carries a tagline that is aimed to spark conversations around the subject and dismiss the taboos that are still very prevalent. Some of the messages that have been incorporated on the product are as following:

Basic Biology. Period.

It’s cool to ask for one. Period.

It’s Just blood. Period.

I have ovaries. Period.

Don’t be shy. Period.

It’s not a bad word. Period.

Don’t hide it. Period

I create Life. Period.

Yes, it’s that time of the month. Period.

I’m probably pmsing. Period.

Deal with my mood swings. Period.

Don’t sit at home. Period.

Sold exclusively on Nykaa.com, It’s a one of a kind Design and Fashion collaboration and both Mohan and Tulsian, who are best friends in life, hope to contribute their bit to this cause through this campaign.

Speaking on the occasion Neha Tulsian says, “In order to encourge people to open up and talk about periods we have designed a packaging system that allows women to embrace periods and break the ice between their dear uterus and the society. Despite all the mediums of communication that exist we feel the first point of that communication should be the packaging itself.”

Designer Pallavi Mohan quotes, “I am very proud to be associated with Neha’s cause, I think it is time that the society breaks out of the taboo that is associated with women and their mensuration cycle.

Every girl/woman should have access to proper mensuration hygiene. This is just a step closer to what we envision towards a world where both women and men are aware and consider it as a very important conversation that they need to have.”

Source: Press release