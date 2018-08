In Rajasthan’s 18 districts, women after delivering babies at government hospitals will be discharged only if they are found fit to breastfeed the newborns. According to a health department, from September beginning new mothers will be discharged only after the consulting doctor stamps the discharge form and the milk bank counsellor certifies it.

According to the Hindustan Times report, women will also need to sign on the discharge ticket for the commitment that they will exclusively feed the baby breast milk for six months.

However, women those who want to be discharged even if they are incapable of breastfeeding, they will be definitely sent home. But they should be categorised as DOR (discharge of request) and LAMA (leave against medical advice) patients.

As per as the report, doctors said that the common problems due to which women cannot breastfeed their child are less lactation, sore nipples, mastitis, engorgement, mastitis and cracked nipples. Even if the babies are born with a cleft palate and lip, it becomes unable for them to suck their mother’s breast.

In Asia, Rajasthan has the biggest network of mother milk banks. In the state, 18 government hospitals have the milk bank. All the banks have breastfeeding clinic services to help women those who are unable to feed their newborn babies.

Devendra Agarwal, an adviser to the state health department for mothers’ milk bank project reportedly said, “The government’s order is aimed at ensuring that all such women leave the hospital only when they become fully capable of breastfeeding.”

Although, by the end of this financial year the breastfeeding clinic services will be set up at 25 high delivery load health facilities in the state.

Image Source: Shutterstock