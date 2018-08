Diabetes carries with itself a number of other ailments and one of them is heart attack. India has more than 70 million diabetics, and more than 50 million are type 2 diabetics, and the number is increasing every year with an estimate of 134 million by the year 2025. And you all know that cardiovascular diseases attack diabetics more.

But good news is coming from the UK, as scientists are testing a new drug that can help the diabetics who suffer from a heart attack recover. The scientists have informed that the drug that’s used to treat anaemia can be used to treat the patients with type 2 diabetes. The research, published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, revealed that after a heart attack, a protein called HIF acts to help heart cells to survive.

But due to diabetes, fat accumulates near the heart muscle that prevent the HIF from actively working, which makes diabetics more prone to heart failure after an attack.

For the research, the team treated diabetic rats with a medicine that activates HIF protein and saw that the rats recovered well after a heart attack. The team believes that further research is needed to check if the drug can be replicated on human as well. But the initial results are very promising.

There are several drugs which activate HIF protein – some used to treat anaemia – and they may be used on the diabetic patients who suffer from a heart attack.

Lead researcher, Dr Lisa Heather said that the research showed higher levels of fatty acids in the people with type 2 diabetes showed their levels of metabolism. And that prevented the signals to the HIF protein to act after the heart attack. But the existing drugs can reverse that effect. She added that with further trials and researches, these drugs can be used to help treat heart attacks in people with Type 2 diabetes.

