If you are someone who takes the multivitamin supplements and calcium pills religiously, we have some bad news in store for you. A recent study just revealed that the most commonly consumed vitamin and mineral supplements provide no consistent health benefit or harm. The study was published in May 2018. Researchers from St. Michael’s Hospital and the University of Toronto, found that multivitamins and calcium did not add any value to boost health and prevent cardiovascular disease, heart attack, stroke or premature death nor did it cause any risk. These supplements simply aided your diet and added to the nutritional value of your meal.

Dr David Jenkins, the study’s lead author said that they were surprised to find so few positive effects of the most common supplements that people consumed. Their review found that if you want to use multivitamins, vitamin D, calcium or vitamin C, it does no harm — but there is no apparent advantage either. So, popping those pills only adds to a stress of being regular with medication and acts on one’s psyche. It is just a mind thing that makes you believe that these pills are going to save you from a host of diseases when in reality it is doing very little to contribute towards your goal of healthy living.

The team revealed that folic acid when taken independently or when in combination with B-vitamins does reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and stroke while niacin and antioxidants showed a minor effect on the same. So the researchers concluded that people should be conscious of the supplements they’re taking and ensure that the pills are applicable for the specific vitamin or mineral deficiencies they have been advised of by their healthcare provider.

The team reviewed data of A, B1, B2, B3 (niacin), B6, B9 (folic acid), C, D and E; and carotene; calcium; iron; zinc; magnesium; and selenium supplements. They revealed that supplements do not provide anything more than healthy servings of less processed plant foods such as vegetables, fruits, and nuts. However, further research needs to be conducted to establish the reality of the study.