Neurodevelopmental disorder is the new terror hitting children’s health in the country with about one in eight Indian children in the age bracket of 2 to 9 years possibly having some neurodevelopmental disorder, shows a latest report by Delhi based INCLEN Trust International.

Neurodevelopmental disorders in India include hearing impairment, epilepsy and learning disorders and the doctors say, they are seeing a steady rise in number of children getting affected with these chronic ailments.

The study has found that out of 239 million children in India below the age of 10, 23.7 million children suffer from neurodevelopmental disorders.

The doctors blame lack or inadequate infrastructural facilities and care at birth to be responsible for this rising incidence of neurodevelopmental disorders among infants and toddlers in the country. According to them, these disorders could be prevented by avoiding birth asphyxia, a condition that develops if the infant does not get adequate oxygen supply to the brain.

With proper prenatal and neonatal baby care, neurodevelopmental disorders can be curbed among children, say experts. They highlight at the necessity of having medical assistance at birth even though India still does not have the facility to have all deliveries at the hospital.

Also, experts believe that India has no enough record on neurodevelopmental disorders among children. It is either not reported or under reported. Hence, the original number of children suffering from neurodevelopmental disorders may even be more.

