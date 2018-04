When we talk about healthy liver the best ways that we can think of safeguarding it is by following a healthy diet, eating less junk, drinking more water and other such ideal healthy ways that most experts and doctors preach about. But we never think that our emotions and thought processes can also have an impact on our liver. But it turns out that our emotions also have a role to play when it comes to nurturing and nourishing the liver, at least according to Ayurveda.

The liver is one of the vital organs of our body which performs various functions including bile formation, digestion, detoxification, protein metabolism, synthesis and much more. Here Dr Partap Chauhan, Director, Jiva Ayurveda shares how emotions affect the health of our liver.

‘According to Ayurveda, metabolism and digestion in the body are carried by different types of digestive enzymes secreted by the liver which are called ‘Agni’ and ‘Pitta’. So in short, the liver is a fiery organ and that is why anything, which is fiery or heating in nature, is not good for the liver. In other words, liver symbolises fire and any food that generates heat in the body will add to the fiery effect of the organ and do less to cool it down. This is a reason why alcohol, caffeine, tobacco, hot spicy food, chemicals in pre-packaged foods or medicines and environmental pollutants are not good for the liver as they are also fiery or heating in nature. Here are some benefits of living life the Ayurvedic way.

‘But the good news is that the liver knows how to heal itself, we just have to stop exposing it to heating foods and chemicals and keep it cool and clean. There are certain foods, especially the bitter tasting ones that do a whole lot of good to the liver, especially by having a cooling effect on the fiery organ. Herbs and foods like aloe vera, neem, kutki, karela, amala, turmeric, bhumi-amala, punarnava, etc., are used for both protection as well as boosting the liver health. Green leafy vegetables, beetroots, carrots, apples are also good for the liver.

‘Just as the liver is important for digestion of food, it also plays an important role in the dissemination of emotions. The liver is considered the seat of heating emotions like anger, envy, irritability, willpower, courage and enthusiasm. Possessing negative emotions like anger, envy, irritation, and frustration weakens the liver. Hyperactivity or underdeveloped capacities for willpower, courage, enthusiasm, also affect the liver health. One way to protect your liver from these negative emotions is by practising Yoga, pranayama, meditation and maintaining a sattvic diet.’

Easy tip:

Boil a pinch of turmeric powder in a cup of water for few minutes. When the water cools down, squeeze some fresh lemon juice (about one teaspoonful). This is a good detox tea for the liver. A teaspoonful of honey can be added if needed to make it sweet.

