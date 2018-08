It has been 72 long years since India tasted freedom for the first time. Freedom is indeed to be cherished and that is exactly what we are doing today by observing the I-Day. However, how much do we think about freedom and space in our relationships? Have you and your partner ever pondered about giving space to each other and respecting each other’s freedom? No two people are same, even if you make an amazing couple. In order to roll your relationship perfect, you need to know to give that space to each other. Here are few tips that may help you in respecting each other’s space while being together.

Understand your partner’s need of space: Just as you expect your significant other to understand you when you are on an emotional stress, try and understand your partner’s need for space the same way. If he or she wants some me time, do not hesitate to provide that. It is important for both of you to respect each other and take some time out for yourself to reflect on your feelings.

You don’t have to always go out together: It is not mandatory that you both have to always go out together just because you are a couple. He will have his own group and you will have your own. Just split up and go meet your buddies, catch up with your best friend in a pub or visit your favourite library alone. You will start loving yourself once again and the more you love yourself, you will be able to spread love as well.

There’s no need to do everything together: Your partner may be a sports freak and you may just love to sit in your cozy corner with your favourite novel and a cup of cappuccino. There’s no harm in that. You don’t have to do everything together. Let him go and have his soccer time while you finish the exciting climax of your novel. Ask him to do the laundry while you go and get the grocery and join back for a romantic dinner. That’s exactly how space can create magic.

Do not interfere in your partner’s solitary time: You definitely aren’t spying on your partner, right? Hence, do not be nosy. Let him or her have his or her solitary time. When my friend started dating her introvert boyfriend, that’s what she learnt the best and taught me as well. She would sit and write poems for hours while her partner would silently look at the star lit sky and be in his own world. “Just like I need my own time to weave a couplet, he needs some silence to recharge and then we make love,” she told me once. They are one of the perfect couples I have seen and they know to respect each other’s space.

