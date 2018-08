Cholesterol has got a bad rep and for obvious reasons. It is an open fact now that high cholesterol levels increase risk of cardiovascular disease, heart attack and causes severe damage to the arteries. High cholesterol thickens the walls of the arteries and constricts them restricting smooth blood flow and affecting the functioning of the heart. As a result the heart is unable to pump enough blood and send to various parts of the body. While there are medications that can help to bring down levels of bad cholesterol some good herbs can also help in cholesterol management and eliminate excess fat from ten veins and arteries. Here are a few of them:

Fenugreek:

Fenugreek or methi is not just used for tampering dishes they have great healing and medicinal properties too. It is a great herb which can help to reduce your cholesterol level and also keep blood sugar in check. Ethyl acetate, a component of fenugreek particularly helps to dilute the bad cholesterol from the body and increases the good cholesterol levels.

Rosemary:

Rosemary herb is also gaining a lot of popularity these days as well for its medicinal properties one of the ways they can benefit you is by lowering your cholesterol levels. This herb prevents many heart diseases too. Apart from lowering cholesterol it keeps the heart healthy by improving blood circulation.

Green tea:

Green tea has a host of health benefits and keeping your cholesterol in control is one of them. It has an amazing substance called epigallocatechin gallate which helps the blood to clear the toxins and bad cholesterol present in the blood. Moreover, it has a lot of antioxidants which help to reduce the high levels of LDL cholesterol.

Basil or tulsi:

We know that the benefits of holy basil are enormous it helps in lowering the bad or LDL cholesterol and increases good or HDL cholesterol. It is used in many blood pressure and heart health related medicines too.

Turmeric:

Turmeric is a magical herb it lowers cholesterol level, cleans the blood and kills the build-up of plaque on the walls of the arteries. The component curcumin in turmeric adds to these magical powers.

Image source: Shutterstock