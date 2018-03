March 20 is World Oral Health Day.

Do you dread the thought of biting an ice cream or sipping a cup of hot coffee? Are your sensitive teeth making you stay away from your favourite foods? There are many reasons for a sensitive tooth. Hence, it is advisable to seek the help of a dentist and get it treated accordingly. Here are some natural remedies to relieve sensitivity in your teeth before you make that appointment to your dentist.

Baking Soda

Low pH destroys the enamel. Wearing down of the tooth enamel exposes the dentin underneath causing sensitivity. Baking soda raises the pH and helps neutralize the acidic pH created by the bacteria in the mouth. Rinse your mouth with baking powder added to water. Do not use baking soda directly on the teeth as it is slightly abrasive to the teeth’s enamel. Repeated use can in fact erode the enamel over time

Mustard oil and rock salt

Rock salt has antibacterial property and helps to get quick relief from tooth sensitivity too. Mustard oil strengthens the gums and can help relieve sensitivity caused by gum recession. Mix a teaspoon of rock salt with a teaspoon of mustard oil and gently massage your teeth and gums with it. Leave it for 5 min and rinse your mouth with lukewarm water.

Clove oil

Clove, or laung, has anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial and anaesthetic properties besides being rich in antioxidants. This ancient herb helps fight infection and alleviate tooth pain. Applying a clove oil swab on the teeth can help relieve teeth sensitivity too.

Salt

Rinsing you mouth with 2 teaspoon of salt in a glass of warm water can act as a mouth cleaner and be beneficial for your sensitive teeth too.

Propolis

Propolis (bee glue) is a mixture of wax and resin substance created out of a mix of buds from some trees with the substance secreted from bee’s glands. According to a study propolis can reduce dentin permeability and counteract tooth sensitivity.

Sesame oil

Swishing sesame oil around in your mouth works wonders for your sensitive teeth. It kills the bacteria in the mouth and also helps re-mineralise tooth enamel. It strengthens the gums and can relieve tooth sensitivity due to receded gums.

Oregano oil

Oil of oregano is an antiseptic and a powerful pain killer. Rubbing oil of oregano around the sensitive tooth can give you relief.

Reference:

Sales-Peres SH, Carvalho FN, Marsicano JA, Mattos MC, Pereira JC, Forim MR, Silva MF. Effect of propolis gel on the in vitro reduction of dentin permeability. J Appl Oral Sci. 2011 Aug;19(4):318-23. Epub 2011 May 27. PubMed PMID: 21956588; PubMed Central PMCID: PMC4223781.