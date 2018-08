Cancer is the deadliest disease, it happens due to the abnormal growth of cells. It is also known as malignancy. There are almost 100 types of cancer which include lung cancer, breast cancer, colon cancer, skin cancer, pancreatic cancer, etc. However, the symptoms vary from the each other. The cancer treatment may include surgery, chemotherapy or radiation. The most effective treatment for cancer is chemotherapy which contains (chemotherapeutic agents such as cytotoxic anti-neoplastic drugs. The main objective of chemotherapy destroys the cancer cells. It may use drugs one at a time or several at once. The dosage of chemotherapy may be administrated daily, weekly or monthly basis.

However, it may have some dangerous side-effects. The specificity of these side-effects will vary because it depends on the exact nature of medications that will be used for chemotherapy. Some of the common side-effects of chemotherapy include nausea, vomiting, loss of hair, loss of appetite, fatigue, sores in the mouth, diarrhoea, infection and constipation. Although, there are few herbal remedies which can deal with these side-effects. But few herbal treatments can hamper the ongoing treatment prescribed by the doctor. So, it is always important to consult a doctor before opting for any herbal remedy.

Here are some of the herbal ingredients which can be helpful to subside chemotherapy side-effects.

Olive leaves: To improve immunity extracts of olive leaves can be the best option to cut down the side-effects of chemotherapy.

Aloe juice: Consumption of aloe juice also helps to boost immunity.

Ginger: It helps to reduce the loss of appetite and also reduces nausea and vomiting.

Spirulina: This is a kind of bluish-green algae available in powder, flake and tablet form. Its richness of protein and vitamin contents makes it helpful for chemotherapy patients

Soy Products: Some soy products reduce the risk of infection and it has a positive impact on appetite as well as a reducing effect on the risk of infection. This is because they can improve the immune system and aid the increase in blood counts.

Caraway seeds: These also have a helpful effect on reducing nausea and vomiting tendencies.

Vitamin E: The vitamin E supplements can help reduce the effects that result in hair loss and even mouth sores. However, it is always best to consult a doctor because it may also interfere with the ongoing treatments.

Mushroom: Ganoderma Lucidum, a mushroom which has the ability to reduce the loss of appetite, fatigue, and hair loss in patients undergoing chemotherapy.

