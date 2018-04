National Safe Motherhood Day is observed on the 11th of April

Every year National Safe Motherhood Day is observed in India on the 11th of April, with the objective of creating awareness around proper healthcare and maternity facilities for pregnant and lactating women. It also seeks to create awareness about the importance of institutional deliveries. The maternal mortality rate in India is sky rocketing. The culture of going through pregnancy in a safe and healthy manner is absent in India. Women do not exercise; they do not watch their diet. They do not practice yoga or stretching to handle the pains of pregnancy and they often resort to allopathic medication instead of adopting natural home remedies.

Mothers in the low economic brackets are at a two and a half times higher mortality rate. While India has seen an overall 70 percent decline in maternal mortality between 1990 and 2012, there is still a lot to do. During 2011 and 2013, the maternal mortality rate declined to 167 per one lakh live births compared to 178. The rate of institutional delivery in India has also risen sharply from 47 per cent in 2007-08 to 75 percent. However, maternal mortality rate in India has not declined significantly in the past 15 years. 98% of maternal deaths in India are caused by direct obstetric causes (haemorrhage, infection, and hypertensive disorders, ruptured uterus, hepatitis, and anaemia). Here is a pregnancy week by week guide.

Dr Payal Chaudhary, Senior Consultant, Fortis Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital gives women a few tips on how they can navigate their pregnancy safely:

ü Tips for anaemic woman

· A pregnant woman should ensure that her iron intake is higher than usual. This will facilitate the formation of red blood cells and increase the blood in the body

· Vitamin supplements such as Vitamin B12 & Iron Supplements should be added to the diet to help reverse the effect of anaemia.

· The intake of caffeinated substances should be limited as it can reduce the rate of absorption of iron.

· Foods rich in poultry, fish, lean red meat, beans, nuts, green leafy vegetables and seeds should be consumed.

ü During the pregnancy period what should one look out for?

· Pregnant woman should practise breathing exercises twice a day to maintain their blood pressure.

· They should ensure that they make monthly appointments initially till 7months & thereafter 2 weekly till 8 and half month+ with their doctors to make sure that the pregnancy is progressing smoothly.

· Diets should be monitored and should be filled with vitamin-rich food and iron supplements.

· Stress management should be practiced. Pregnant women should not take on more than they can manage as their body is going through numerous physical and hormonal changes every day.

· Exercise should be made a priority. Stretching and yoga can be practised to ensure that the body remains strong. A brisk walk is also recommended. (The same should be done in consultation with the doctor). Here are prenatal yogasanas to ease your pregnancy.

