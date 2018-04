National Safe Motherhood Day is observed on April 11

Confused about pregnancy diet? Here are some important pregnancy diet tips by Dr Payal Chaudhary, Senior Consultant, Fortis Flt. Lt. Rajan Dhall Hospital.

Recommended diet for pregnancy

· Nutritious snacks, such as sliced raw vegetables, fruits, yoghurt, cheese, dals, sprouts, soya, milk and egg products, are ideal for a pregnant working woman.

· It is also important for pregnant women to eat at least four servings of calcium every day.

· Folate and Omega-3 supplements, as prescribed by the doctor are important in ensuring mental and physical health of the body.

· Snacking on popcorn, peanut butter and crackers, cheese, hardboiled eggs and fruit through the day, is recommended.

· Pregnant women should keep themselves well hydrated by sipping on iced water, lemon juice or barley water.

Foods to be avoided during pregnancy

· Foods rich in Mercury should be avoided as it can affect the kidneys, immune system and nervous system of the foetus. Fishes such as Shark, Swordfish, King Mackerel and Tile Fish contain high levels of mercury and should not be consumed.

· Unprocessed meat can cause several infections which can leave the mother weak and dehydrated. It can also cause bacteria and viruses to enter the body which could lead to further complications.

· Caffeine is absorbed quickly into the placenta and foetus. Placentas do not have the main enzyme needed to metabolize caffeine causing high levels can build up which leads to toxicity. Too much of caffeine and aerated drinks should be avoided.

· Sprouts and unpasteurised milk lead to the build-up of bacteria in the body which can be harmful for the baby.

According to UNICEF India, globally, 8000 women die every day of preventable causes related to pregnancy and childbirth; with 20 per cent of these women from India. That translates into an estimated 44,000 women who die due to preventable pregnancy-related causes in India.

Image source: Shutterstock