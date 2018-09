Know why including manganese in your diet is essential. © Shutterstock

Manganese is a naturally occurring mineral which is found in our body in small amounts. It is a potent antioxidant which can help you to fight free radicals from the body by preventing many dangerous diseases. To assist metabolic activities in the body, it also acts as a co-enzyme. It can help you maintain healthy bones, metabolism and enhance the functioning of your thyroid gland.

Due to manganese deficiency, you may experience high blood pressure, heart ailments, high cholesterol, poor eyesight, hearing trouble, severe memory loss, tremors and so on.

These are the vital source of manganese: raspberries, pineapples, garlic, grapes, beetroot, green beans, oats, nuts, strawberries, blackberries, tropical fruits, lettuce, spinach, turmeric, tofu, bananas, cucumbers, kiwis, figs, and carrots. So, try to include these things in your diet. Know the health benefits of manganese.

It can help to manage diabetes: It can control the sugar level which can prevent the occurrence of diabetes as it normalizes insulin synthesis and secretion.

It can help you to deal with epileptic seizures: According to research, manganese deficiency can trigger epileptic seizures. So, to manage it, just eat manganese-rich foods.

It can help you to boost your metabolism: One of the vital functions of manganese is to regulate the body's metabolism. It can help you to keep your liver healthy. Ta da, you will be able to stay fit and fine.

It can help you to reduce inflammation: According to a study, your arthritis symptoms like pain, stiffness and redness can reduce if you add manganese to your diet.

It can help you to keep osteoporosis at bay: Manganese can help you to increase your bone density and mineral density too. This will help you to get rid of osteoporosis.

Note: Consume it in the quantity recommended by your expert. Avoid going overboard.