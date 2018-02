National Deworming Day 2018 is on February 10.

On the occasion of National Deworming Day, it is important to understand the importance of deworming and to dispel any misconceptions associated with it. Dr Noella Maria Delia Pereira,

Assistant Professor, Department of Paediatrics, KJ Somaiya Medical College and Research Centre, Sion, Mumbai clears our doubts.

Myth: Worm infestation only seen in non-vegetarians

Reality: Helminthiasis or worm infestation is caused by three groups of worms – roundworms, flukes and tapeworms. These worms commonly lay eggs in vegetables, fish and meats which are ingested by humans leading to infestation. Leafy vegetables grown along the railway tracks and areas of open defecation can be a potential source of worms. Both vegetarian and nonvegetarians can be infested with worms. Here are foods that can give you worms.

Myth: People from a lower socioeconomic class are more likely to be infested with worms

Reality: All class of individuals are susceptible to worm infestation. Consumption of raw salads and uncooked meat and fish are a potential source of larvae and eggs of worms. Hence thorough washing of uncooked raw salads should be practised. Eating at public places should be avoided.

Myth: Spicy food prevent worms

Reality: Spicy food cannot prevent worm infestation.

Myth: Worms only infest the gastrointestinal tract

Reality: Worms not only inhabit the small intestine of humans leading to anaemia and intestinal obstruction but can even infect the brain, liver, lung and muscle. Hookworms can infest through penetration of the skin. Proper hygiene, handwashing and sanitation play an important role in preventing such diseases. Here is everything you want to know about intestinal worms.

Myth: I can’t get worms from my pet dog

Reality: Worms infest both dogs and humans. Dogs may ingest larvae through contaminated soil, or larvae in the soil can penetrate their skin. It can be transmitted to humans through dog faeces. Hence regular deworming of pet dogs is a must to prevent its spread to humans.

Image source: Shutterstock