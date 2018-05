Dengue cases have increased drastically in the past few years. Records have it that it is only since the 1990s that the cases of dengue have become more frequent especially in various parts of India. In between the year 1998 to 2009, 82 327 dengue cases were reported while between 2010 to 2014 the number of cases shot right up to 213 607 and very recently, in the year 2017 alone over 18,700 cases of dengue were reported. The statistics are alarming but the sudden rise in Dengue cases recently owes a lot to the Indian climate. The climate in India and its seasonal changes are unique. The climate is heavily dominated by the monsoon and therefore paves way for vector-borne diseases like Dengue, Malaria, chikungunya etc.

Here are a few facts about the Indian climate and its co-relation with Dengue that you should know.