Fungal infection on one or more nails can be termed as a nail infection. It starts with a yellow or white spot under your nail tip. It is usually painful and we often tend to neglect it. Your nails might get discoloured when the infection spreads deeper into the nails. Then, it can be painful.

Onychomycosis is the most common nail infection and it occurs when a fingernail or a toenail or the skin underneath the nails gets infected. The infection is usually painless and can also spread to the other nail. Swelling, inflammation, crumbling and yellowing of the nail are some of the symptoms of onychomycosis. If you don’t treat it at the right time it can cause cracking and you might lose your nail as well. One may get onychomycosis by coming in the contact of the person who is suffering from it or through coming in contact with used shoes, cutters and more. One may suffer fungal infection due to athlete’s foot. Wearing tight or moist shoes can also lead to fungal infections.

Here are a few ways in which you can contract infections

• Using sub-standard products for your nails.

• Biting your nails continuously.

• If you have a low immunity you can be susceptible to fungal infections.

So, a timely intervention would help you to get rid of your nail infections. Also, don’t forget to try these fool-proof remedies.

• Use tea tree oil: It is loaded with antifungal and antiseptic properties that can help you to treat your nail infection. You should mix tea tree oil with coconut oil and apply it on the affected nail. After a few minutes, just scrub your nail with a toothbrush and you are sorted.

• Use apple cider vinegar: It has acidic properties and can kill the bacteria in your nails. Just take apple cider vinegar and water equally and soak your nails in it.

• Use lemon juice: It has antifungal and antiseptic properties can help you to tackle your nail infection. Just apply the fresh lime juice on your infected nail and then wash it off with warm water.

• Use orange oil: It has antifungal properties and can help you to get rid of your nail infections. Just apply a drop of orange oil to the affected nail and yes you can thank us later. Also, do a patch test before applying it.

Image Source: Shutterstock