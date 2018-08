Mushrooms are a filling addition to many meals but they are a great skin protector too. They are a kind of superfood and with regular consumption, you can reap the benefits of mushrooms. Due to their powerful health benefits and versatility, mushrooms are increasingly becoming popular. They are a top source of vitamin B and thus, mushrooms are very good for skin, they are also packed with essential nutrients.

But you have to be very cautious while buying the mushrooms because some mushrooms like Amanita muscaria are toxic in nature. The other names of mushrooms are in Hindi ‘Khumbi’, in Telegu ‘Puttagodugulu’, in Malayalam ‘Koon’, in Kannada ‘Nayikode’, in Marathi ‘Khumb’ and in Bengali ‘Banger Chataa’.

Why do you need to eat mushrooms?

Edible mushrooms are low in calories, and they a good source of fibre and unsaturated fatty acids. Mushrooms are rich in nutrients such as Vitamin B and minerals like copper, potassium and selenium. They also have medicinal properties, thus in Japan, China and Korea they are used for the treatment of various disorders such as bronchitis, allergies, and arthritis.

What are the skin benefits of mushrooms?

Eating mushrooms can be beneficial for your skin as they are rich in selenium, antioxidants and vitamin B. They are now active ingredients in serums, topical creams and facial preparations as their extracts are considered as potent natural moisturizers and antioxidants. Here are some benefits of mushroom for skin:

Treat skin conditions

Skin problems are mostly caused by excessive free radical activity and inflammation. Mushrooms contain compounds that have anti-inflammatory properties and antioxidants as well. This superfood promotes healing and fights inflammation. The extracts of mushrooms are often used for treating skin conditions like acne, eczema and rosacea.

Hydrates Skin

Mushroom contains Hyaluronic acid which is considered as the body’s internal moisturizer as it firms and plumps up your skin. It also contains a polysaccharide that is equally beneficial in hydrating your skin.

Anti-Aging Benefits

Kojic acid in mushrooms is often used as a remedy for reducing the signs of ageing. Mushrooms enhance the natural defences, thus improves the appearance of the skin by making it more healthy.

Treats Acne

Mushrooms are high in Vitamin D which helps to treat acne from the skin.

Natural Skin Lightener

The kojic acid in mushroom also acts as a natural skin lightener. After the dead skins are exfoliated this acid lightens the new skin cells.

