From weight gaining to muscle-building, fitness has many different aspects. So, if you are purely looking for muscle building, just spending time in the gym and picking up weights may not help. Smart workouts are always the best way ahead, hence knowing about the subject becomes extremely important. Even when it comes to building muscles one has to decide it’s purpose is it being done to increase the strength or to get sharp cuts or increase the size. For different things, there are different exercises. Even one should follow a few important tips for mass-building.

Up the intensity:

In the gym, if you are working on your muscles and hence doing reps, you must give some recovering time for your body. Ideally, 30-45 seconds is the standard practice. It is essential when you are looking for muscle growth. But taking a break does not mean you stay put somewhere, keep moving to keep the blood flowing in your body.

Move over machines:

Undoubtedly, machines make it easier but forget about the machines if you are looking for muscles that will sustain. Nothing comes easy and same is the case with muscles, it takes a lot of hard work. You have to push your limit and this is very much in the mind, where you make your mind believe no matter how heavy it is, you can still do it.

Big muscles first:

You know it! You know the aspect about your body that is worth flaunting. Start with that and shoot for personal best. Try entering unconquered territories. You will do it because your body is still fresh.

Spot reductions are a myth:

One cannot just do squats at one place and expect to lose overall body fat or for that matter skipping. Diet plays a huge role here, hence they say 85 per cent of the body is made in the kitchen.

Holding your breath is a big NO NO:

It will only suffocate you and make things difficult. Muscle building is a smooth process and you should breathe during the exercise, it always helps. The cardinal rule is, inhale during the lowering phase of a lift and exhale during its working portion.

And finally, the golden rule is that the fittest of physiques are results of tireless efforts for hundreds of hours. Do not give up, start slowly and your health will stay with you for a long time if you continue your training.

