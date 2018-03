In 2015, Vikhroli resident Anthony D’Souza and his wife were in for a shock when they learnt that their daughter Sweden, aged 17 at the time, was diagnosed with end-stage heart disease. Doctors at Fortis Hospital, Mulund had informed the dismayed parents that her only chance at survival was to undergo a heart transplant. It was on January 2, 2016, that the family’s wait ended as the kin of a 20yr old donor from Indore consented for Organ Donation.

The donor heart was transported to Mumbai and transplanted into Sweden; the surgery was performed by Dr Anvay Mulay, Head of Cardiac Transplant Team, Fortis Hospital, Mulund. Young Sweden, Mumbai’s 1st Paediatric Heart recipient, was discharged after 2.5weeks of hospitalization. Keeping in mind infection prevention guidelines that were explained by the doctors, Sweden’s family made arrangements to make a separate room for her in their house. A 10X6 feet air-conditioned room was created to ensure infections were kept at bay. Sweden was put on immunosuppressant’s, which is a lifelong medication; her parents chalked-out a timetable for medication administration and followed-up regularly with the transplant team. For the first three months Sweden wasn’t to venture out of her room; however, she did wish to go back to college. Here is everything you need to know about heart transplants in children.

Her parents met the doctors and the college principal to make the necessary arrangements. She was advised to wear a mask at all times, follow her medication without fail and to follow a recommended diet. The college principal supported her decision to resume studies and made necessary arrangements for her. Sweden travelled to college in a rickshaw, avoiding direct exposure to pollution. Last year, she successfully passed her HSC exams securing a first class!

Speaking about their journey, her father Anthony D’Souza said, “Till this very day, we are eternally grateful to the donor family who has given life to our child. A day doesn’t go by that they are not in our prayers. We join the other organ recipients, who are working towards spreading awareness about organ donation”.

Sweden, now aged 18, speaking about how her life has changed said, “If it wasn’t for my parents, I wouldn’t be here today. I owe everything to them and I am certainly going to make it up to them by working hard. For the doctors at Fortis Hospital who have treated me with such compassion, I am forever grateful”.

Dr Anvay Mulay, Head of Cardiac Transplant Team, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, said, “Sweden’s has been a remarkable journey; as she lives a normal life today, she hopes to give a better life to her parents. Our 1st paediatric heart recipient continues to engage with the community, along with her parents, to promote the cause of Organ Donation; what a beautiful way to set examples for generations to follow!”