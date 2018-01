There are riots happening in Mumbai and people everywhere are scared about the situation. However, this is the time when you have to avoid panicking and think about safety. Rather than believing in rumours and blindly forwarding messages on WhatsApp, here are few things you must follow in such situations as a safety measure. Please like, share and forward this on Social Media if you care for the safety of your friends, family and relatives.

1. Do not believe in rumours: The first and must-to-follow rule when it comes to riots is to not believe in rumours. In most cases, people believe in rumours creating unnecessary chaos further panicking the common man. Mumbai Police has tweeted stating not to panic and verify the facts with police officers. Here’s the tweet:

Don’t believe in rumours. Traffic on Eastern expressway was affected due to protests. It’s moving now. Traffic at Chembur Naka is still affected. There is nothing to panic. Verify facts with police officers and men before posting anything on social media. — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2018

2. Check official Government sites: Be it riots or natural disasters, it is always a wise idea to check the authenticity of the information. You must always check an official quote or tweet from either the Government sites or any other official sites such as railways or police to be double sure about the exact situation out there. This is what the Central Railways has tweeted regarding the the train status in Mumbai.

Due to public agitation not related to railways, Harbour line trains are not running between Kurla and Mankhurd.

Harbour line Trains are running between CSMT-Kurla and Mankhurd/Vashi and Panvel. Main line and Transharbour trains are running normally.@RidlrMUM @drmmumbaicr — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) January 2, 2018

3. Stop forwarding WhatsApp messages: Most often than not, when we get a forward on WhatsApp, especially in the situation of bandh, accidents or riots, we tend to forward every other message on WhatsApp without thinking twice. This is not a right thing do. Not only are you aware of the authenticity of the information received as WhatsApp forward but blindly sending to groups can create unnecessary tension and despair among the family of the concerned person.

4. Stay put wherever you are: The best thing to do when you are clueless about the condition outside is to stay put. Whether you are at an office or at home, it is a wise idea to stay indoors as there are fewer chances of getting injured and also you are safe. Always remember that safety is the topmost priority in cases of an emergency than wandering out and thinking about a way out when stuck midway.

