Poly-cystic Ovarian Syndrome (PCOS), is not a new phenomenon in young girls today. PCOS is a hormonal disease that results in prolonged/infrequent menstruation and excessive male hormone (androgen). There are so many diseases we suffer that it gets difficult to know what to eat and avoid. Jaee Khamkar, Nutrition Therapist, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan lists out things that one can eat and what one should avoid when a woman suffers from PCOS.

What to eat:

Cereal and cereal products like jowar, bajra, wheat, quinoa, oats, semolina and ragi

Vegetables, salads, sprouts and soups which are rich in fiber

Nuts and seeds like flax seeds, walnuts, almonds and hazelnuts

Fruits such as apple, pear, pineapple, papaya, guava and orange

Fatty fish which are high in Omega-3 like mackerel, tuna, and salmon

Egg white, lean meat like chicken and fresh fish

Low fat milk and milk products like cow’s milk and toned milk

Soy milk and all other soy products—chunks, tofu, etc.

What not to eat:

Jaggery, sugar, honey and its products

Sugary juices, carbonated beverages, packaged fruit juice, sugarcane juice and synthetic juices

Starchy vegetables such as potatoes, yam, arbi and sweet potato

Refined flour such as Maida and maida products like Biscuits, Khari, Butter, Pav and Bread

Sugary food such as cookies, cakes and candy

Junk food snacks such as potato chips, vada, samosa, bhajiya, pasta, maggi, franky, pizza, burger and namkeen

Avoid high fat milk, like buffalo milk.

Avoid pulpy fruits like mango, grapes, custard apple, jackfruit and sapota

Avoid egg yolk, red meat and dry fish

Restrict intake of fresh coconut, dry coconut and groundnut.

