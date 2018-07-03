After wading your way through the monsoon showers, reaching office seems like a sheer achievement. Here are 5 things you should do immediately after reaching office and getting all chill in the air conditioned environments. Dr Sandeep Gore, Consultant and Head, Department of Emergency Medicine, Fortis Hospital, Mulund lists them down for us:

(1) Dry your hair: Unless you have come with with a cave-like umbrella, you are sure to have got drenched and most probably, your hair is all wet. So the first you should do is, rush to the loo and wipe your hair dry. ‘Keep your hair dry, if it gets damp in the rain, dry it off with tissue papers and leave it open to dry naturally,’ said Dr Gore.

(2) Clothes: It is advisable to keep an extra pair of clothes at your workplace, to change into if you have been drenched in the rain. Read: Why rains and floods are more dangerous for diabetics

(3) Feet: Most diseases in the season will include a bad foot and skin infections. Maintain foot hygiene. ‘Avoid wading in water to reach office on time, that can be risky. Wash your feet and legs thoroughly as soon as you reach office,’ said Dr Gore.

(4) Hand hygiene: ‘Hand hygiene is important, wash hands thoroughly and avoid shaking hands with someone if you have a cold, to avoid spreading the flu,’ said Dr Gore.

(5) Diet: Never skip breakfast and drink adequate water. Drink purified water in office as well. ‘It is important to avoid eating street food during this season. Vegetables and fruits should be washed thoroughly before consumption. Use of water purifier and consumption of boiled drinking water is highly recommended,’ he added. Read: Mumbai Rains: Dietician prescribes precautions on what to eat and avoid

