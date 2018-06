Priyanka, after a hard day at work, was waiting to board a metro from Mumbai’s Chakala metro station at 7.30PM when she heard an announcement. The announcement requested any medical professional at the station to visit the customer care officer to help with a medical emergency. Forgetting the day’s tiredness, Priyanka- a clinical instructor and nursing educator at HealthCare atHOME (HCAH) – rushed to the First Aid Room to see an elderly man lying unconscious. Remembering the training she has received at HealthCare atHOME (HCAH), Priyanka immediately took charge and administered CPR to the 76 year old Bidyanath Thakur (name changed) for 20 minutes till the ambulance arrived. Along with a few staff members of Chakala metro station, Priyanka travelled with the patient in the ambulance to the hospital and helped with admission paperwork and briefing doctors. Unfortunately, Thakur could not survive the sudden cardiac arrest. But Priyanka set an inspiring example by taking her profession beyond the boundaries of office space and time.

“The training we receive at HealthCare atHOME goes beyond professional expertise and urges us to be more compassionate and companionable towards our patients. HCAH has not just dignified the profession of nurses through their policies and training exercises but helped us further understand the gravity of the responsibility we shoulder of saving lives. A nurse’s job doesn’t end with working hours and it is our responsibility to use our skills wherever required and needed. I am deeply disheartened that the patient could not survive but I am satisfied with the knowledge that I did everything that could have been done to save his life”, says Priyanka, Clinical Instructor and Nursing Trainer at HealthCare atHOME.

The staffs at Chakala Metro Station were very grateful for Priyanka’s presence and proactiveness. When Priyanka went back to Chakala Station from the hospital to collect the belongings that she had left behind at the customer care office in a hurry, the Chakala Station Controller awarded Priyanka with a “Metro Hero” badge as a token of the staff’s appreciation and gratitude.

“Responsible people like Priyanka make our society better. It is our honour to recognize her as a ‘Metro Hero’. We are thankful to her for being proactive and supporting us in our efforts to save a life. She has set an example for the society”, says Vijay, Station Controller for Chakala Metro Station in Mumbai.

“We are very proud of Priyanka! With warriors like Priyanka by our side, HealthCare atHOME is setting high standards of healthcare and going beyond conventional boundaries”, says Vivek Srivastava, CEO & Co – Founder, HealthCare atHOME.

HealthCare atHOME is India’s leading home healthcare service provider which believes in the importance of compassion along with professional expertise to ensure quality healthcare for their patients. Read: Talking to a trained nurse may persuade you to quit smoking

Caring, the essence of nursing is celebrated in this collection of the experiences of the unsung heroes of health care. The powerful impact of the blending of physical and social sciences with compassion and commitment is vividly demonstrated by ‘walking in the shoes’ of nurses as they silently make a profound difference in the lives they touch every day. These shoes and the stories of their owners help us to find a way into the hidden and forgotten stories of nursing and why it matters. The telling of these stories will help nurses value themselves and each other more and will reaffirm for us that we are privileged to be served by them.

Source: Press release