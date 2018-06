Fortis ‘Apna Clinic’, a multi-specialty OPD clinic designed to aid underprivileged section of the society, was inaugurated by leading Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpai at Fortis Hospital, Mulund. With an aim to provide affordable healthcare consultations for critical specialties like Cardiology, Neurology, Gastroenterology, Orthopedics, Paediatrics, the launch announcement witnessed presence of over 100 visitors from underprivileged sections of the community.

The clinic was inaugurated in presence of Dr Anvay Mulay, Director-Cardiac Surgery, Dr Hasmukh Ravat, Sr. Interventional Cardiologist and HOD-Cardiology, Dr Rahul Pandit, Director-Intensive Care, Dr Sanjay Shah, Sr. Physician, Dr Atul Limaye, Interventional Cardiologist and Dr Kaushal Malhan, Sr Consultant Knee and Hip Surgery, along with medical and administrative staff.

Read: Bipolar Mood Disorder: Do men suffer from it more than women?

The exclusive OPD offers discounted services at ₹50 for super specialty consultations with senior consultants. It will be hosted between 5PM to 7PM, from Tuesday to Thursday.

Speaking about this initiative by the hospital, Dr S. Narayani, Zonal Director, Fortis Hospital, Mulund, said, “We believe it is our social responsibility as a caregiver to provide the community with access to basic healthcare. Through this initiative, hundreds of patients will be benefited by this OPD clinic led by highly skilled physicians, nurses and other caregivers. We look forward to conduct many other comprehensive activities as a part of this initiative, such as screenings, health camps as well as wellness and prevention talks at the hospital premises.”

Read: This is what happens to your body when you are depressed

Source: Press release