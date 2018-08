The award for Rural Health initiative category recognized the significant impact of P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre’s Rural Health Program – ‘Serve with Passion’ in making health awareness and healthcare accessible to the rural population of Jawhar Taluka in Maharashtra.

What is this initiative?

The ‘Serve with Passion’ Rural Health Program began in 2011 and provides the highest standards of healthcare services, free of cost to the poorest of communities in the rural areas of Jawhar taluka, Maharashtra, and has witnessed over 2.75 lakh patient visits till date. In September 2016, the Health Ministry of the State of Maharashtra also commissioned the program to conduct joint weekly outpatient clinics in the Primary Health Centres of Jawhar Taluka.

Usha Raheja, Trustee, P. D. Hinduja Hospital & MRC said, “It is indeed our honor and privilege to receive this award. The mission of P. D. Hinduja Hospital’s Rural Health Program is to help in early detection of illness, prevention through health awareness and providing free primary care at the villages. Patients who require advanced care are brought to the hospital and provided treatment free of cost.”

The program is supported by a fleet of Basic and Advanced Mobile Health Units (MHUs), which are equipped with state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment, GPS tracking system and medicines. The team of doctors, nurses and medical staff from the hospital travel along with the MHUs to provide quality care.

To extend its reach and coverage, the program runs as hub and spoke model with the larger Advanced MHU’s operating as hubs and the smaller Basic MHU’s as the spokes to penetrate deep inside the hamlets / padas. At present the program has a fleet of 2 Advanced MHU’s, 5 Basic MHU’s and 4 specialty vans including gynaecology ophthalmology, physiotherapy and paediatric vans. As a part of prevention, the team takes a holistic approach by focusing on nutrition, safe water, health education and sanitation for all the patients and villagers.

