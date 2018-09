According to the 2017 data, over 800+ organ donations have taken place which represents only 0.8 people per million individuals donated organs. In order to address this concern, the team at Fortis Hospitals, Kalyan organized a month-long Organ Donation awareness drive, at various community centers, hospitals, offices, and clubs, to commemorate Organ Donation Awareness Day on August 13, 2018.

Concluded on a progressive note, the awareness drive garnered over 180 pledges. With an objective of drawing attention towards the need for Organ Donation, which will be benefit thousands of patients with end-stage organ failure, the team from Fortis Hospital, Kalyan reached out to Kalyan and Dombivlikar’s. Awareness camps were hosted at peripheral hospitals such as Ayush Hospital, Meera Hospital, MediHope Hospital, Star Health office, Rotary Club of Ulhasnagar and Senior Citizens Club of Dombivli, making this drive a success.

Speaking about the initiative, Dr Supriya Amey, Facility Director, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, which is also a Non-Transplant Organ Retrieval Centre, said, “Immense support from the community enabled us to build on to the cause of Organ Donation. We hope to join hands with many more socially responsible citizens, through such community benefit initiatives. A single organ donor can save and enrich lives of up to eight patients; each one of us can help progressively.”

Source: Press release