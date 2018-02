Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Surgeons at Neurosurgical department of BYL Nair Hospital have removed a massive brain tumour – weighing 1.8 kg – which protruded from the top of the patient’s skull.

They feel it is the largest brain tumour in record.

Santlal Pal, 31, who came here from Bhadohi, Uttar Pradesh, was admitted with swelling under the scalp, heaviness, headache and decreasing vision in both eyes.

“This case is a very unique and rare case. It was a very huge tumour, the size of which was nearly the size of the head. Size, vascularity and the involvement of the brain and the bone possessed a challenge in the case,” Dr Trimurti Nadkarni, Head, Department of Neurosurgical told ANI.

“The operation lasted for about seven hours. During the operation, he lost tremendous amount of blood which is life threatening. So, constantly we had to transfer 11 units of blood during the surgery,” he added.

“After cross-checking medical records, we believe it could be the largest ever brain tumour to be successfully removed,” he said. (ANI)

