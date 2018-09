Since August 15 and in the past fortnight, 3 dengue cases have been reported in Mumbai. For dengue-like symptoms, 1,134 patients have been treated and 74 fresh cases have been recorded. According to the civic department’s data this year, the number of dengue cases is higher than the last year’s recorded cases. 93 cases had been recorded last year in August. But, this year in August, the government hospitals reported 153 confirmed and 2,317 suspected dengue cases and the figure is shocking and alarming!

Reportedly, 6,752 people for fever and dengue-like symptoms were screened by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. Seven people who suffered from fever were asked to take the treatment for it. According to the data from the department, mosquito breeding had been detected in the areas where the 3 people who lost lives due to dengue stayed.

Reportedly, with the recent deaths of a seven-year-old boy and a 35-year-old man, the number of deaths due to leptospirosis touched has touched 11. The BMC recorded 46 leptospirosis cases, the highest across Maharashtra, in August this year while 804 malaria cases have been recorded along with two malaria-related deaths in August 2018. The figures are worrisome so make sure you take necessary precautions to keep dengue, leptospirosis and malaria at bay. Stay healthy!

Follow these tips to tackle dengue

• Keep your surroundings clean and tidy.

• Avoid leaving stagnant water around hour house and other places.

• Wear full-sleeved clothes.

• Wear a mosquito repellent to keep mosquitoes at bay.

• Follow a healthy and well-balanced diet.

Follow these tips to deal with leptospirosis

• You should eat foods that will strengthen your immune system. Consume probiotics, ginger, garlic and vitamin D-rich foods – orange juice, soy milk and so on.

• While stepping out, cover your open wounds which can lower your chances of suffering from leptospirosis.

• Maintain a good personal hygiene and wash your hands and feet regularly.