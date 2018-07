A team of cardiac specialists at Fortis Hospital, Mulund led by Dr Anvay Mulay, Head Cardiac Transplant Team, successfully transplanted a harvested heart to save the life of a 55yr old male recipient from Surat, today. This feat became possible after the family of a 40yr old female, who suffered a head injury in a road traffic accident, consented to donate her organs. Perfect synchronization between Clinicians, Medical Social Workers and Nursing Teams enabled the lifesaving surgery, marking city’s 92 nd Heart Transplant since Aug 2015 and 27th Cadaver Donation in 2018.

The 40yr old donor, a resident of Thane had met with a road traffic accident and was rushed to a hospital in Thane for treatment; she was subsequently pronounced brain dead. Medical Social Workers at the hospital counselled the grieving family about organ donation, after which her son and daughter willingly consented to donate their beloved mother’s Heart, Lungs, Liver and Kidneys. The recipient, a school teacher by profession, a 55yr old male from Surat, was wait listed in June this year for a heart transplant, after being diagnosed with Dilated Cardiomyopathy. The donated heart was swiftly transported to the recipient hospital, leaving Jupiter Hospital, Thane at 12:03AM, reaching Fortis Hospital, Mulund at 12:12AM, covering a distance over 8.7KMS.

Source: Press release

Image Source: Shutterstock