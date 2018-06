The main objective of the awareness workshop was towards spreading awareness about the water-borne diseases and a step towards a healthy hygienic life at the time of monsoon.

In 2017, the BMC recorded 1,134 dengue cases and 17 deaths due to the vector-borne disease caused by mosquitoes. Even as malaria cases are steadily declining, with over 6,000 recorded last year. As Mumbai is under high alert of heavy rainfall and diseases, it is important to be monsoon ready. Seasonal diseases are playing with the lives of people every year and there is loss of human life every season due to lack of awareness.

The multi speciality hospital provided a free medical check-up for citizens of Dharavi area. Check up’s like BP, Diabetes, ECG and basic general tests were taken into account with the help of the junior consultants from specialities like cardiology, gastroenterology , infection problems to ENT. Dr Om Shrivastav, Director – infectious diseases, HIV medicine and Immunology at Jaslok Hospital and Research Centre at the awareness camp spoke about precautions to be taken during monsoon season and various home remedies to be used to stay safe from monsoon infective problems.

Speaking on the occasion T M Jagdish, Corporator, Ward no 185 Sion “ Associating with Jaslok Hospital one of the renowned multi speciality hospitals of the city of Mumbai for an awareness camp has been a privilege. Dharavi is one of the biggest slum areas in Mumbai and it has been recorded with highest waterborne diseases during monsoon. To avoid the rising problems this year an awareness drive was taken into place by the tertiary care. The medical services provided by the team were above our expectations.”

