An autoimmune disease which affects the central nervous system – the brain and spinal cord can be termed Multiple sclerosis (MS). According to the Multiple Sclerosis Association of America, the cause of the disease is still unknown. Though, people in the age group of 20-40 mostly diagnosed from it. but people from any age group can suffer from it. Family history, viral infections, vitamin D deficiency, smoking and certain autoimmune diseases like thyroid disease, Type 1 diabetes and many more can put you at the risk of multiple sclerosis.

Tingling sensations in the limbs, fatigue, muscle spasms, fuzzy or blurred vision, dizziness and loss of bladder are some of its serious symptoms. Hence, your doctor will prescribe you some medications and lifestyle modifications. Moreover, you can also opt for these natural solutions to manage it.

You can opt for ginger: Ginger guards against brain oxidative stress and neurological diseases and can help you to manage the symptoms of multiple sclerosis. You can make ginger tea by adding it to the boiling water and let it steep for few minutes then strain and add honey to it and consume it. You can also add ginger to your salads and soups.

A word of caution: Though, this home remedies can help you to manage your MS but consult your expert and continue taking medications.