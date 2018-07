I am sure if you are a mother and you read this headline, you might be laughing your lungs out. Yes, laughing at me, the author of this article thinking that I am insane to give you a reminder of the same. But fellow mothers listen; science is now telling us what we already knew: pregnancy (read the aftermath of screaming behind your kids) can make you older and age faster. Like what did they think? You really need to do a study to know why mothers suffer from short-term memory loss, are irritable, keep repeating themselves and grumpy all the time. Last weekend while I was having a fun time with the kids I tried to feed the little one twice and the elder one had a good laugh at me. “Mom, it was my turn but you fed brother twice.” No wonder the toddler was creating unnecessary tantrums while I tried to forcefully spoon feed. This isn’t the only thing that proves I am ageing. Last PTA meeting I went to my child’s previous class and sat elegantly to listen to the teacher about my daughter’s accomplishments (read complaints, yes I listen to them elegantly, intently, it is time out without kids after all), when the teacher reminded me that I needed to go to the new class.

Now, I know I am not the only one here and there are mothers like me who really have a tough time remembering things (even if you don’t want to confront the truth). There is a reason for our short time memory loss. Did you know pregnancy shrinks your brain by 5 per cent reducing the grey matter from the front and temporal part of the brain? These are the areas related to various cognitive functions and control social behaviours. Now, before this bit of information sinks in I have more bad news for you. A new Northwestern University study suggests multiple pregnancies might make women’s cells age more quickly. The study led by Calen Ryan and Christopher Kuzawa of Northwestern and Dan Eisenberg looked at two separate markers of cellular ageing — telomere length and epigenetic age — in hundreds of young women with different reproductive histories in the Philippines. Yes, the study was done on Philippine mothers, but mothers all over will agree to the faster ageing claim as a side-effect of pregnancy.

Why you age before time

The researchers concluded that “telomere length and epigenetic age are cellular markers that independently predict mortality, and both appeared ‘older’ in women who had more pregnancies in their reproductive histories.” So, more the babies you have the more likely you will age faster. Cellular ageing was accelerated by between 0.5 and 2 years for each additional pregnancy, however, pregnant women looked younger during their gestational period. Another, interesting fact that the study unearthed was that multiple pregnancies (four or more than four births) make one susceptible to various kinds of diseases and shortens life spans. So, mothers before you plan your pregnancy be careful. And if you love to have babies stick to one or two at the most. While this should be a personal choice but you need to consider your health status and the vitality of the womb before you give birth. Also, remember maternal health postpartum is equally important to ensure that the child gets proper care and attention during the growing years.

However, the study is not conclusive yet. The researchers believe that they will have to re-examine the subjects after 13 years to know how they fared with time. But we know that we get more greys while screaming at our kids than the damage done by age clock.

Image source: Shutterstock