It is Mother’s Day. A day to rejoice and celebrate. While Mother’s Day should be celebrated 365 days a year in different ways, Mother’s Day just gives us that one day to everything in our capacity to make her happy. This Mother’s Day if you are planning to gift her something materialistic, you might as well want to read this post till the end.

I believe there is nothing beyond health and this Mother’s Day I would like to urge you to take your mom out for a full medical checkup. Most homemaker moms while taking care of their families, suffer from nutritional deficiencies themselves. It is high time their health is addressed and what better day than Mother’s Day to do that.

We spoke to Dr Kavitha Lakshmi Easwaran, Obstetrician and Gynecologist at Motherhood Hospital about the common nutritional deficiencies faced by homemaker moms and she laid down a few points.

1) Nutritional Deficiencies in mothers depend largely on the family the mother belongs to. Mothers in the upper economic strata seem to be overly nutritious. There is an excessive intake of carbohydrates and lower proteins that leads to obesity. And in the lower economic strata, the food intake is sometimes not enough and of a poor quality.

2) Junk food and instant foods are on the rise with mothers because of its nature of being easy to make.

3) The most common deficiencies being noticed in mothers today:

Vitamin D3 deficiency due to lack of exposure to sunlight leading to muscle weakness and weak bones. Calcium deficiency can cause osteoporosis and osteopenia. Iron deficiency can cause low haemoglobin, fatigue and frequent infections. Anaemia causing weakness, dizziness, shortness of breath, chest pains, etc. Vitamin B12 deficiency in vegetarian mothers causing Anemia and neurological problems in the long run.

The doctor strongly believes that a lifestyle change has caused for mothers to be prone to these deficiencies and it is important for mothers to keep a track on their nutrition intake and follow a diet that helps them stay healthy.