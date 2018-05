While I firmly believe that a single day cannot contain all the love we have for our mothers but like every year a day solely dedicated to all the beautiful women -Mother’s day is here and it is that time of the year when you try to make her happier by doing every sweet thing possible. Mothers do so much for us and what better occasion than mother’s day to make her feel special? Isn’t it? However, I would like to discuss today with you about a mistake that I too have been making when it came to gifting my mother ‘something special’ on occasions like women’s day or mother’s day. I would like to call myself naive or immature for making those mistakes and similarly do not want you to do the same. Here are a few ways your gifts to your mother on mother’s day is really a gift she needs.

Any household items like a kitchen set, curtains, sofa covers, or even something more expensive like the fridge, tv etc is not a gift to her. While your mother may be a homemaker or a ‘housewife’, she is an individual first. And no gifts that are meant for your house or rather will help your mom keep the house better can be termed as a ‘gift’ to your mom. That is possibly a gift to YOUR home for which you are equally responsible as your mother. If you really want to give her something, give her something that will teach her something new and help her grow.

Unfortunately, this whole stereotypical thought process is so deeply ingrained in the society that even supermarkets and big companies endorse sexist gifts. Recently, a super marked displayed house cleaning products as mother’s day gift, however, it did receive backlash from Twitterattis. Take a look:

Dear @CheckersSA, after years of hard fought progress, however little it sadly may be… you draaag us back to ancient nonsensical stereotypes. WHAT DOES THIS TEACH PEOPLE WALKING INTO YOUR STORES?? Are women proverbially cleaners? SHAME ON YOU. Respect our mothers!!! pic.twitter.com/Ly6pyCroXg — K O J O 🇬🇭🇿🇦 (@AsiamahJonathan) May 8, 2018

What to get mom on Mother’s Day? Dishwashing liquid and bleach, suggests Africa’s largest supermarket @CheckersSA pic.twitter.com/fjM6FuR9NT — AP du Plessis (@ap1pel) May 7, 2018

If your mom is a homemaker, I believe that a portion of your gift should be something that will empower or educate your mother rather than an extra saree or jewellery. I have heard some people gift an expensive house cleaning device to mothers and boast about it like they have done her a favour by gifting that.

Gifting her chocolates, flowers, teddies, showpieces is another way of showing how ignorant you are of her as an individual. Instead, gift her something to make her feel powerful about herself and everything need not be materialistic. You can use creative ways to make her feel how her presence in life was very important in shaping your life, not just by cooking or cleaning for you. If she is a working woman, tell her how much her hard work matters and how much she inspires you in life.

Each one of us needs to make a difference on our end to give your mother and all the future mothers the appreciation they deserve and in turn, make this world a better place